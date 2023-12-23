Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Mission Produce stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $722.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.
In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
