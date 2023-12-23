Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Mission Produce stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $722.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

