Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.
Shares of AVO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.
In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
