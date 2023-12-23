Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of AVO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 37.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

