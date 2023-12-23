Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.53

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.53 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.28). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,118,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,427.14, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Chet Patel bought 30,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £29,950.69 ($37,878.70). Insiders have acquired 31,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,115 in the last three months. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

