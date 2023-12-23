Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.19

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $14.17. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 91,769 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

