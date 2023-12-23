Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.19

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2023

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $14.17. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 91,769 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.