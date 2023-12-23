Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $72.73. Approximately 2,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

