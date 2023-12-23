Moller Financial Services Buys 8,064 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.1% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,375. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

