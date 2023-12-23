Moller Financial Services Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Moller Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,890,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2105 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

