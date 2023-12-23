Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.58. 477,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,701. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $396.91.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.46.

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

