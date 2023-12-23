Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

