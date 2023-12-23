Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOP. UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,917.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,800 shares of company stock worth $4,373,134. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after buying an additional 450,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after purchasing an additional 227,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $67.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

