Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 135,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.