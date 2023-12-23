Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,298 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.29. 3,033,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

