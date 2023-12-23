Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average is $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

