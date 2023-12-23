Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.22. The company had a trading volume of 623,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,937. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.28 and a 200-day moving average of $445.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.