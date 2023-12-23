Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,013 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

