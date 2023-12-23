Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

VV stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.75. 240,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,240. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $219.60. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

