Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 5,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,378. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

