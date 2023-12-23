Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.06 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

