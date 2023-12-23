Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,659,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.