Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,349 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. 3,426,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,039,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

