Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.12. 1,094,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

