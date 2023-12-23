Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 718,769 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.