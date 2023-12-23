Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $17.23 Average PT from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Navient alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Navient

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Price Performance

NAVI opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Navient

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.