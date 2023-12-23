NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

