New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.