New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$2.05. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 701,455 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

New Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$270.07 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1112329 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Gold

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$151,240.50. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$151,240.50. Also, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$123,708.00. Insiders have sold 509,578 shares of company stock worth $981,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Articles

