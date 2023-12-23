New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) & Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Head to Head Survey

New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Source Energy Partners and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get New Source Energy Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy 36.25% 21.47% 8.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Source Energy Partners and Vital Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.68 $631.51 million $30.58 1.49

Risk & Volatility

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

New Source Energy Partners has a beta of -9.85, meaning that its share price is 1,085% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Source Energy Partners and Vital Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 2 2 5 0 2.33

Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $62.11, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Energy beats New Source Energy Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Source Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for New Source Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Source Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.