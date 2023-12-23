New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.69. New World Development shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 5,023 shares traded.

New World Development Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Get New World Development alerts:

New World Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.