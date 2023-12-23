NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Salvatore Francis Mulia Sells 750 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $10,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,688.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Salvatore Francis Mulia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 20th, Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $10,275.00.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.33 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NEWT shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 137.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

