NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Trading 1.4% Higher

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.13. 5,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 36,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

NEXGEL Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.