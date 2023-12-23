NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Trading Up 3.9%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 6,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 44,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

NextPlat Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get NextPlat alerts:

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NextPlat

NextPlat Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlat in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlat in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlat in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextPlat by 81.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.