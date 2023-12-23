NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) vs. AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Head to Head Comparison

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and AAON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIBE Industrier AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.57 0.77 AAON $1.12 billion 5.40 $100.38 million $2.05 35.81

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than NIBE Industrier AB (publ). NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIBE Industrier AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 AAON 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and AAON, as reported by MarketBeat.

AAON has a consensus price target of $51.11, indicating a potential downside of 30.38%. Given AAON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AAON is more favorable than NIBE Industrier AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIBE Industrier AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A AAON 15.18% 27.79% 19.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of AAON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AAON beats NIBE Industrier AB (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products, such as heat pumps, ventilation products and air conditioning, climate control systems, water heaters and accumulator tanks, district heating products, PV panels, domestic boilers, commercial washing machines, and tumble dryers for homes, apartment blocks, hotels, hospitals, and commercial properties. The NIBE Element business area provides various components and solutions for heating and control, which include tubular, aluminum, foil, thick film, PTC, high-power, and ceramic elements, as well as open spirals and tapes, heating cables and jackets, vacuum brazing, heat pump technology, resistors, heat exchangers, temperature sensors, flexible hoses, and control equipment to domestic and household appliances; commercial products and professional kitchens; energy; transport; advanced technology; medicine; and aviation sectors, as well as industrial projects sectors. The NIBE Stoves business area offers free-standing, wood-burning, gas, and electric stoves; heat-retaining products; and chimney systems, as well as accessories. NIBE Industrier AB (publ) was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Markaryd, Sweden.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, data centers, medical and pharmaceutical, and other commercial industries. It sells its products through a network of independent manufacturer representative organizations and internal sales force, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

