NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $249.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $200.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.64.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
