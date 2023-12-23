NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

