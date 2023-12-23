NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

NIKE Trading Down 11.8 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.03 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in NIKE by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 405,929 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,553.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.