NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of NKE opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

