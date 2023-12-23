NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $399,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in NIKE by 74.5% during the third quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 101.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 405,929 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 142.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 54.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

