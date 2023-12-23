NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $14.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,666,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,210. The company has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

