NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.03 on Friday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $399,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 405,929 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 142.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 54.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

