Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.1059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

