NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.23. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,186,687 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $947,250.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.20%. Analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

