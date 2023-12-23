Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $188,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $102.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

