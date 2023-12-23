Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

About Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

