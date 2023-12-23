Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.57. 6,662,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,287% from the average session volume of 279,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Nuwellis Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 191.82% and a negative return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -12.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

