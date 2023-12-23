Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,412 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $86.08 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

