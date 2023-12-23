OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. As a group, analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

