ONE Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IXJ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.67. 201,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

