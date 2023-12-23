ONE Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.37. The stock had a trading volume of 191,313 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

