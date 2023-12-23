ONE Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,202,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after acquiring an additional 792,129 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 542,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.42. 570,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

