ONE Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

